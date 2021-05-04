Tom Wilson fined, not suspended by DoPS after role in line brawl during Rangers game

Tom Wilson will not be suspended.

The Department of Player Safety on Tuesday announced that the Capitals forward has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for roughing. Wilson was given 14 minutes in penalty minutes in total for his role in a second-period line brawl: a 10-minute misconduct and a four-minute double-minor for roughing.

Washington’s Tom Wilson has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for Roughing NY Rangers’ Pavel Buchnevich. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) May 4, 2021

The $5,000 fine is all the punishment Wilson will receive on the play. According to ESPN’s Emily Kaplan, DoPS fined Wilson for the punch only and saw the scrum between 43 and Panarin after as something normal and that “happens every night.”

I understand why people are upset/confused over no suspension for Tom Wilson, but here's how the Department of Player Safety saw it.. -The "fall" on Buchnevich isn't much.

-The punch is what Wilson got fined for.

-Everything after? Two guys wrestling, which happens every night. https://t.co/t2HeFFLYPd — Emily Kaplan (@emilymkaplan) May 4, 2021

The Capitals and Rangers line brawl started after Vitek Vanecek made a goal-line stop on Pavel Buchnevich during a Caps penalty kill. After the play was whistled dead, Wilson punched Buchnevich in the side of the head as the Rangers’ forward laid defenseless and face down on the ice.

The two teams came together in an angry scrum when Artemi Panarin jumped on Wilson’s back to get him off Ryan Strome. As the two wrestled, Wilson rag-dolled Panarin and slammed him to the ice. Panarin left the game with a lower-body injury.

Tom Wilson gets a 10-minute misconduct for punching Buchnevich in the head on the ground and body slamming Panarin pic.twitter.com/fg2HRej8yD — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) May 4, 2021

After the game, head coach David Quinn and Mika Zibanejad both spoke their thoughts on Wilson, saying the rugged right win had no respect for the game.

Quinn revealed during his press conference that Panarin was “ok,” but later in the night, Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reported that Panarin is out for the remaining three games of the Rangers season.

Earlier this season, Wilson was suspended seven games for “the totality of circumstances” in what officials on the ice deemed a legal hit on Brandon Carlo.

Wilson has been suspended five times in his career prior.

Here’s the full press release from the Department of Player Safety:

Capitals’ Wilson Fined for Roughing NEW YORK (May 4, 2021) – Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, for roughing New York Rangers forward Pavel Buchnevich during NHL Game No. 814 in New York on Monday, May 3, the National Hockey League’s Department of Player Safety announced today. The incident occurred at 7:40 of the second period. Wilson was assessed two minor penalties for roughing and a 10-minute misconduct. The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB