Tom Wilson given misconduct, 14 minutes in penalties, after starting line brawl with Rangers

The Washington Capitals and New York Rangers got in a line brawl in the second period after Vitek Vanecek went to the splits to make a goal-line stop on Pavel Buchnevich during a Caps penalty kill.

As the play was whistled dead, Tom Wilson punched Buchnevich in the side of the head as the Rangers’ forward laid defenseless and face down on the ice.

Things deteriorated from there.

Buchnevich drew Wilson’s ire after trying to bang home the rebound — even kicking towards Vanecek’s pad. After he fell to the ice, Wilson punched the Russian forward in the side of the head. This infuriated the Rangers and the two teams came together in an angry scrum. Rangers superstar Artemi Panarin jumped on Wilson’s back to get him off Buchnevich. As the two wrestled, Wilson rag-dolled Panarin and slammed him to the ice.

Tom Wilson gets a 10-minute misconduct for punching Buchnevich in the head on the ground and body slamming Panarin pic.twitter.com/fg2HRej8yD — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) May 4, 2021

Vanecek even got involved trying to pull the Rangers off his teammates.

Wilson was given 14 minutes in penalty minutes in total: a 10-minute misconduct and a four-minute double-minor for roughing. Joining him in the Capitals’ penalty box was Brenden Dillon (two-minute minor for roughing). Panarin (2 minutes) and Buchnevich (2 minutes) also got two-minute minors for roughing.

But Wilson wasn’t done. Once he got to the penalty box, he taunted someone on the Rangers. Flexing his muscles, Wilson stood up and waddled over to the penalty box glass acting like he was a goofy tough guy.

Panarin ended up leaving the game after the melee due to a lower-body injury.

Artemi Panarin is done for the night because of a lower-body injury, per the Rangers. — Dan Rosen (@drosennhl) May 4, 2021

Panarin didn't play after he was part of the chaos by the Capitals net at 7:40 of the second period and got a roughing minor. Remember, and not sure if one has to do with the other, but he didn't skate this morning. The reason given was maintenance. — Dan Rosen (@drosennhl) May 4, 2021

The Capitals went on to win 6-3. Wilson scored a goal, tallied an assist, and earned a misconduct, which I’m going to nickname a Tom Wilson hat trick.

