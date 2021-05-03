Home / News / Rangers say Tom Wilson showed zero respect towards Buchnevich and Panarin during brawl: ‘There are lines that can’t be crossed’

Rangers say Tom Wilson showed zero respect towards Buchnevich and Panarin during brawl: ‘There are lines that can’t be crossed’

By Ian Oland

 0 Comment

May 3, 2021 11:58 pm

The New York Rangers were officially eliminated from playoff contention after their 6-3 loss to the Washington Capitals on Monday. But after the game, much of their focus was on the second-period line brawl that saw the two teams scrum after a Vitek Vanecek goal-line save.

Tom Wilson caused the most havoc, punching Pavel Buchnevich in the head, body-slamming Artemi Panarin to the ice, and taunting the Rangers with a macho man routine from the penalty box. Panarin left the game with a lower-body injury and would not return.

The Rangers had harsh words for Wilson postgame.

“I dunno,” Rangers forward Mika Zibanejad said. “I figured you should have some more respect for the game and for the players. I honestly don’t know where to start. it’s just horrible. Zero respect. And I don’t know why I’m surprised. Just horrible.”

“Well, we all saw it,” Rangers head coach David Quinn added. “There’s lines that can’t be crossed in this game. And it’s just, to me, it’s his zero respect for the game in general. You get one of the star players in this league now who could have got seriously, seriously hurt in that incident. It’s just, you saw what happened. It happens time and time again with him. It’s just totally unnecessary. Hey, it’s just, you all saw what happened. Like I said, just zero respect for the game and the players and everybody involved.”

Quinn revealed during his press conference that Panarin was “ok” but it was a “big blow” to lose him at such a pivotal moment in the game.

Later in the night, however, Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reported that Panarin is out for the season.

Capitals head coach Peter Laviolette saw the brawl differently telling the media, “I thought it was just a scrum. Physical play. There was something going on originally with the goalie and jamming at the goalie. We had a bunch of players jump in there. It happens a lot.”

But the Rangers, and the beat writers that cover them, didn’t see it that way.

The Department of Player Safety could come calling on Tuesday.

RMNB Coverage of Caps at Rangers

, , , , ,