Retired NHL enforcers are lining up to fight Tom Wilson: ‘@NYRangers, give me a one game contract’

Not only did Tom Wilson’s role in a line brawl enrage the New York Rangers, the hockey media, and Twitter as a whole, but it also raised the heart rates of several retired NHL enforcers.

Wednesday, 44-year-old Georges Laraque tweeted at the New York Rangers and asked if they wanted his services.

“Hey @NYRangers, give me a one game contract for tonight’s game and I’ll take care of @tom_wilso… lol,” Laraque tweeted.

You guys, we have now officially entered the absurd.

Hey @NYRangers, give me a one game contract for tonight’s game and I’ll take care of @tom_wilso… lol — Georges Laraque (@GeorgesLaraque) May 5, 2021

Laraque, one of the most feared heavyweight enforcers in the ’00s, fought 131 times in his career.

37-year-old Cam Janssen, who fought 95 times and retired in 2016, was willing to go into battle with Laraque but wanted a player more his size.

I’ll take Backstrom — Cam Janssen (@CamJanssen25) May 5, 2021

Always wanted to have you as my wing man bro!!! Lol https://t.co/uaZ32aLzo9 — Georges Laraque (@GeorgesLaraque) May 5, 2021

Meanwhile, former Rangers enforcer Colton Orr is attending tonight’s game at Madison Square Garden to be intimidating from the stands or something. Orr retired in 2016 and fought 119 times.

✅ Confirmed. Colton Orr will be at MSG tonight. #NYR — Stephen Valiquette (@VallysView) May 5, 2021

Former NHL goaltender Stephen Valiquette, an analyst on MSG Network, revealed that he texted with Orr after the second-period line brawl.

“I said, ‘Orrsy we need you on Wednesday, man,’” Valiquette revealed. “Here’s what he says back. ‘Wilson would not go near me when I played against him. Now he’s a hero with nobody to answer to.’”

Valiquette added, “That’s Colton Orr. Wilson would not have done anything like that of which he did out there if Colton Orr was on ice, on the bench, or in the press box. If he was anywhere near the NHL right now, he wouldn’t of done anything.”

I guess we’ll see tonight!

