TJ Oshie’s dad, Tim Oshie, passes away

On Tuesday morning, TJ Oshie tweeted that his father, Tim Oshie, passed away. Oshie’s father has lived with early-onset Alzheimer’s disease since at least 2012.

TJ wrote that his father “lived life to the fullest and was unanimously loved by everyone who met him.”

It’s with a heavy heart today that my family mourns the passing of my Dad “Coach Oshie.” Coach lived life to the fullest and was unanimously loved by everyone who met him. Thanks to all the family and friends for their support. Heaven received a legend today. #RIPCoachOsh pic.twitter.com/WSAgNNtTpO — TJ Oshie (@TJOshie77) May 4, 2021

TJ missed the Capitals’ 6-3 win over the Rangers on Monday due to personal reasons.

On behalf of everyone here at RMNB, I extend my deepest sympathies to TJ and his family.

Headline photo courtesy of TJ Oshie/Instagram