TJ Oshie’s dad, Tim Oshie, passes away

By Cara Bahniuk

May 4, 2021 10:28 am

On Tuesday morning, TJ Oshie tweeted that his father, Tim Oshie, passed away. Oshie’s father has lived with early-onset Alzheimer’s disease since at least 2012.

TJ wrote that his father “lived life to the fullest and was unanimously loved by everyone who met him.”

TJ missed the Capitals’ 6-3 win over the Rangers on Monday due to personal reasons.

On behalf of everyone here at RMNB, I extend my deepest sympathies to TJ and his family.

Headline photo courtesy of TJ Oshie/Instagram

,