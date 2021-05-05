The Tomcast!

The Washington Capitals are making all kinds of news lately, and all of it is TERRIBAD. It’s time to cast a pod.

Discussed in this episode:

Podcast

The RMNB Podcast is on Apple Podcasts and Google Play. We’re trying to get it back on Spotify also, but it’s hard. Please consider leaving a review. Thank you for listening, and thanks to all our patrons for making this possible.

Video

RMNB Podcast Theme

Thank you to Young Rising Sons for our theme song.

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB