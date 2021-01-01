The 2021 preview podcast episode

Happy new year! The last month has been a blur, but Ian has graciously caught me up on a ton of action. We’ve got a big year ahead, and it starts right now.

Discussed in this episode:

training camp starting soon

Hank Lundqvist out for the season

Goalie options: Samsonov, Vanachek, Copley, Anderson

The Caps signed Zdeno Chara!

Why did the Caps sign Zdeno Chara?

The Laviolette effect on defenders

What could Conor Sheary bring?

The economic health of the NHL

Also how we coped with 2020, and Ian describes “promo momo.”

