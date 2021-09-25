How I spent my summer vacation: the podcast

It’s been a long hot summer, and Peter has forgotten everything about the Capitals, the NHL, hockey, and interpersonal relationships. Come along as we recap the offseason, catch up with training camp, and relearn everything like it’s Regarding Henry, an underrated Harrison Ford performance if you ask me.
The RMNB Podcast is on Apple Podcasts and Google Play. We’re trying to get it back on Spotify also, but it’s hard. Please consider leaving a review. Thank you for listening, and thanks to all our patrons for making this possible.
Thank you to Young Rising Sons for our theme song.
