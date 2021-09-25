How I spent my summer vacation: the podcast

It’s been a long hot summer, and Peter has forgotten everything about the Capitals, the NHL, hockey, and interpersonal relationships. Come along as we recap the offseason, catch up with training camp, and relearn everything like it’s Regarding Henry, an underrated Harrison Ford performance if you ask me.

