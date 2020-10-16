Home / Podcast / Everything keeps happening so much

Everything keeps happening so much

By Peter Hassett

 0 Comment

October 16, 2020 5:00 am

There has been so much happening; it’s exhausting. From beloved fan faves sending their wagons westward to an uncertain future for the NHL altogether, here’s a marathon pod in which we try to and fail to make sense of the chaos.

Discussed in this episode:

  • 2020 NHL Draft
  • 2020 NHL Free agency
  • Washington Capitals defense
  • Braden Holtby to Vancouver
  • Nate Schmidt to Vancouver
  • Karl Alzner buyout
  • Travis Boyd to Toronto
  • Matt Murray’s big contract with Ottawa
  • Injuries to the Bruins and Stars
  • Retirements of Mike Green, Matt Niskanen, and Justin Williams
  • The 2021 season

Podcast

The RMNB Podcast is on Apple Podcasts and Google Play. We’re trying to get it back on Spotify also, but it’s hard. Please consider leaving a review. Thank you for listening, and thanks to all our patrons for making this possible.

Video

RMNB Podcast Theme

Thank you to Young Rising Sons for our theme song. You can find new music from the band, now under the name Camden Welles.

,