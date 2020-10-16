Everything keeps happening so much

There has been so much happening; it’s exhausting. From beloved fan faves sending their wagons westward to an uncertain future for the NHL altogether, here’s a marathon pod in which we try to and fail to make sense of the chaos.

Discussed in this episode:

2020 NHL Draft

2020 NHL Free agency

Washington Capitals defense

Braden Holtby to Vancouver

Nate Schmidt to Vancouver

Karl Alzner buyout

Travis Boyd to Toronto

Matt Murray’s big contract with Ottawa

Injuries to the Bruins and Stars

Retirements of Mike Green, Matt Niskanen, and Justin Williams

The 2021 season

