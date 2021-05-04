Evgeny Kuznetsov added to NHL’s COVID-19 Unavailability List for second time this season

A day after being suspended by the Capitals for discplinary reasons, Evgeny Kuznetsov has landed on the NHL’s COVID-19 Unavailability List for the second time this season.

The news was reported by NHL.com’s Tom Gulitti.

Evgeny Kuznetsov is on the Capitals COVID-19 Protocol list today. — Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) May 4, 2021

Kuznetsov and Ilya Samsonov did not play in Monday’s game due to being late for a team function. While Kuznetsov landed in protocol, Samsonov did not, but that doesn’t necessarily mean he isn’t there too. According to the Associated Press’ Stephen Whyno, the Capitals put Samsonov on the taxi squad meaning Samsonov’s status does not have to be listed publicly.

Why isn't Ilya Samsonov listed on NHL COVID protocol along with Kuznetsov, you ask? Well, we don't know for sure, but he is technically on Capitals taxi squad right now, and taxi squad players don't have to be listed publicly. — Stephen Whyno (@SWhyno) May 4, 2021

Earlier this season, Kuznetsov and Samsonov both contracted coronavirus after hanging out in a hotel maskless with Alex Ovechkin and Dmitry Orlov. All four players ended up in protocol and missed games due to the incident. The Capitals were fined $100,000.

Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reported shortly after the Kuznetsov protocol news was announced Tuesday that he thinks the Capitals are “running out of patience” with the superstar center.

I think Washington is running out of patience with Evgeny Kuznetsov. Laviolette said Tuesday the status of the centre and goalie Ilya Samsonov, who did not play Monday because they were late to a meeting, is uncertain for Wednesday’s rematch. The coach added the Capitals are “working through things inside the room.”

Earlier in the day, Capitals head coach Peter Laviolette left open the possibility that Kuznetsov and Samsonov could face further discipline from the team and sit for longer than a game.