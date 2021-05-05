Shayne Gostisbehere checks Mark Friedman dangerously into boards after empty-net goal

Tuesday night’s game between the eventually victorious Pittsburgh Penguins and the Philadelphia Flyers sure was eventful. Sidney Crosby was responsible for a waistlock takedown and a couple of head slams into the ice on Travis Konecny. And that wasn’t even the dirtiest or dangerous incident in the game.

In the final five minutes, Shayne Gostisbehere one-upped Sid by sending defender Mark Friedman flying into the boards after an empty-net goal.

Pierre Turgeon just had a flashback.

Friedman receives a pass from Teddy Blueger to slide home the empty-net goal. But before he can celebrate, Flyers defender Shayne Gostisbehere cross-checks him from behind, sending him careening out of control into boards feet first. Luckily, Friedman was not severely injured on the play. He got to his feet to presumably ask Gostisbehere what the hell all that was.

Gostisbehere received a two-minute cross-checking penalty.

The incident comes only about a month or so after Friedman, now with Pittsburgh, had some not-so-nice things to say about the city he formerly played in, Philadelphia. There had also been rumors about how the Flyers locker room was not a huge fan of Friedman before he was waived in late February.

In the Pittsburgh Jewish Chronicle, Pens’ Mark Friedman, a former #Flyers Dman, took shots: “There is more of a homier feel than Philadelphia. It’s not as busy, not as noisy, nicer people. It’s not as dirty, especially in Cranberry where I live. It’s just a great neighborhood.” — Sam Carchidi (@BroadStBull) March 28, 2021

Talked to someone out in Philly today who covers the Flyers. Said “there was definitely some bad blood in the locker room,” with Mark Friedman. Some thought he had an attitude problem. Take that FWIW in regards to how the Flyers were running at him in the first two games. — Chris Mack (@THEChrisMack) March 5, 2021

Update, 9:05 AM: Gostisbehere will have a hearing.

Philadelphia’s Shayne Gostisbehere will have a hearing today for Boarding Pittsburgh’s Mark Friedman. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) May 5, 2021

