Capitals to honor TJ Oshie’s father with ‘Coach’ helmet decals

TJ Oshie missed the Capitals’ game on Monday due to personal reasons. Oshie revealed the next day that his father, Tim, passed away at the age of 56. Oshie’s father lived with early-onset Alzheimer’s disease since at least 2012 and was very close to his son.

“It’s with a heavy heart today that my family mourns the passing of my Dad ‘Coach Oshie,'” TJ wrote on Twitter. “Coach lived life to the fullest and was unanimously loved by everyone who met him. Thanks to all the family and friends for their support. Heaven received a legend today.”

Wednesday, against the Rangers, the Capitals will honor Tim in a sweet way.

Every Capitals player will wear black stickers on their helmets that have Tim’s nickname of ‘Coach.’ The decals are placed on the bottom back corner of the lids. This appears to be an unprecedented tribute by the Capitals to a player’s family.

Not only will the Capitals be fighting for a better playoff seeding, but they’ll also be playing for the entire Oshie family.

Headline photo courtesy of the @Capitals