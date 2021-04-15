Caps vs Sabres pregame: Nick’s Night

Tonight is the night. Yes, Nicklas Backstrom will be playing in his 1000th game, so he is the proverbial “belle of the ball” but something else is also occurring. We are done with the Sabres. This is the final one and it would’ve been cool if the Caps were going for the series sweep, but due to the pesky shootout loss in February…we will have to settle for a potential seven wins out of eight. Hard life.

Puck will be dropping at 7 PM and Christopher will have your recap, supplemented by some witty tweets.

Record 10-25-7 28-11-4 Shot Attempt % 46.0% 49.6% PDO 98.3 102.8 Power Play 21.0% 27.4% Penalty Kill 77.8% 83.1%

Projected Lines

We have Vitek Vanecek in goal tonight, with Craig Anderson backing him up. Ilya Samsonov is day-to-day with an upper body injury:

Ovechkin – Kuznetsov – Wilson

Mantha – Backstrom – Oshie

Sheary – Eller – Sprong

Hagelin – Dowd – Hathaway Orlov – Carlson

Dillon – Schultz

Chara – Jensen Vanecek

The Season

WSH 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 BOS 🌮 🚽 🌮 🚽 🚽 🌮 4/18 5/11 NJD 🌮 🌮 🌮 🌮 🌮 🌮 🌮 🌮 PHI 🚽 🌮 🌮 🌮 🌮 4/17 5/7 5/8 NYI 🌮 🌮 🌮 🚽 🚽 4/22 4/24 4/27 PIT 🤷 🤷 🚽 🌮 🤷 🌮 4/29 5/1 NYR 🚽 🚽 🌮 🚽 🌮 🚽 5/3 5/5 BUF 🌮 🌮 🌮 🤷 🌮 🌮 🌮 4/15

Legend: 🌮 = win; 🚽 = loss; 🤷 = OTL

Canucks Update

Anyone following the situation with the Canucks, here’s a quick update:

After a Zoom meeting w/ NHLPA last night, some Canucks players are getting medical evaluations + cardiology screenings today. Then, decision will be made by NHL, NHLPA & Canucks on how to move forward with the schedule. As of now, Van is playing back to back Friday/Saturday. — Emily Kaplan (@emilymkaplan) April 15, 2021

If you are not familiar with what’s happening, I recommend you take a look at the interview that JT Miller gave last night.

Storylines

Moke Birthday

Happy 3rd Birthday to the boisterous and intelligent gorilla at the Zoo…Moke!

🥳 Happy birthday, Moke! Today, our boisterous, intelligent and loving western lowland gorilla turns 3 years old. In her latest #GorillaStory update, primate keeper Emily Bricker shares her favorite memories in celebration of Moke’s big day. ✏️ STORY: https://t.co/kqDopoKUWU. pic.twitter.com/nQLl41MInt — National Zoo (@NationalZoo) April 15, 2021



