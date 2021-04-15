Caps vs Sabres pregame: Nick’s Night

By Elyse Bailey
Tonight is the night. Yes, Nicklas Backstrom will be playing in his 1000th game, so he is the proverbial “belle of the ball” but something else is also occurring. We are done with the Sabres. This is the final one and it would’ve been cool if the Caps were going for the series sweep, but due to the pesky shootout loss in February…we will have to settle for a potential seven wins out of eight. Hard life.
|Record
|10-25-7
|28-11-4
|Shot Attempt %
|46.0%
|49.6%
|PDO
|98.3
|102.8
|Power Play
|21.0%
|27.4%
|Penalty Kill
|77.8%
|83.1%
We have Vitek Vanecek in goal tonight, with Craig Anderson backing him up. Ilya Samsonov is day-to-day with an upper body injury:
Ovechkin – Kuznetsov – Wilson
Mantha – Backstrom – Oshie
Sheary – Eller – Sprong
Hagelin – Dowd – Hathaway
Orlov – Carlson
Dillon – Schultz
Chara – Jensen
Vanecek
|WSH
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|BOS
|🌮
|🚽
|🌮
|🚽
|🚽
|🌮
|4/18
|5/11
|NJD
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|PHI
|🚽
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|4/17
|5/7
|5/8
|NYI
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|🚽
|🚽
|4/22
|4/24
|4/27
|PIT
|🤷
|🤷
|🚽
|🌮
|🤷
|🌮
|4/29
|5/1
|NYR
|🚽
|🚽
|🌮
|🚽
|🌮
|🚽
|5/3
|5/5
|BUF
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|🤷
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|4/15
Legend: 🌮 = win; 🚽 = loss; 🤷 = OTL
Anyone following the situation with the Canucks, here’s a quick update:
After a Zoom meeting w/ NHLPA last night, some Canucks players are getting medical evaluations + cardiology screenings today.
Then, decision will be made by NHL, NHLPA & Canucks on how to move forward with the schedule. As of now, Van is playing back to back Friday/Saturday.
— Emily Kaplan (@emilymkaplan) April 15, 2021
If you are not familiar with what’s happening, I recommend you take a look at the interview that JT Miller gave last night.
Happy 3rd Birthday to the boisterous and intelligent gorilla at the Zoo…Moke!
🥳 Happy birthday, Moke! Today, our boisterous, intelligent and loving western lowland gorilla turns 3 years old. In her latest #GorillaStory update, primate keeper Emily Bricker shares her favorite memories in celebration of Moke’s big day. ✏️ STORY: https://t.co/kqDopoKUWU. pic.twitter.com/nQLl41MInt
— National Zoo (@NationalZoo) April 15, 2021
