TJ Oshie disses himself in Capitals caption contest

By Ian Oland

April 14, 2021 1:50 pm

Anthony Mantha made his Capitals debut on Tuesday, skating on the team’s second line with Nicklas Backstrom and TJ Oshie. The trio combined for five points (2g, 3a) against the Flyers, which included Mantha’s first point and first goal as a Capital.

To welcome their newest player, the Capitals held a caption contest where Backstrom was seen chatting to Mantha.

Lo and behold, Oshie joined in and provided a caption of his own. He made fun of himself.

Meanwhile, I submitted my own caption. I think it’s good, ok.

Oshie was making light of his penchant for falling both constantly and randomly during games. It’s a thing, I promise. Let’s check the old Twitter machine for some insight.

Congratulations, Timothy Jimothy. You win.

Screenshot courtesy of NBC Sports Washington

