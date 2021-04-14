TJ Oshie disses himself in Capitals caption contest

Anthony Mantha made his Capitals debut on Tuesday, skating on the team’s second line with Nicklas Backstrom and TJ Oshie. The trio combined for five points (2g, 3a) against the Flyers, which included Mantha’s first point and first goal as a Capital.

To welcome their newest player, the Capitals held a caption contest where Backstrom was seen chatting to Mantha.

Lo and behold, Oshie joined in and provided a caption of his own. He made fun of himself.

39- “Why is Osh always falling down?”

19-“Not sure. Just go with it.”

39-“Sounds good” — TJ Oshie (@TJOshie77) April 14, 2021

Meanwhile, I submitted my own caption. I think it’s good, ok.

39 – So who’s on our line again? 19 – Timothy Jimothy; You, Anthony Manthony; and me Nicklas Backalis 77 – [making meme faces] pic.twitter.com/KiUrG8rYU8 — Ian Oland (@ianoland) April 14, 2021

Oshie was making light of his penchant for falling both constantly and randomly during games. It’s a thing, I promise. Let’s check the old Twitter machine for some insight.

Oshie scores, then falls into the net. Anyway, Caps up, 1-0. — Isabelle Khurshudyan (@ikhurshudyan) February 6, 2019

Here's a simple drinking game: 1. Take a drink every time T.J. Oshie falls down.

2. Die — Cristiano Simonetta (@CMS_74_) March 6, 2016

Steps to playing the TJ Oshie Drinking Game (Playoff Edition): 1. Take 2 drinks every time he falls over

2. Die after his first shift — Cristiano Simonetta (@CMS_74_) April 14, 2016

Oshie also falls down a lot. maybe a UND thing. — Isabelle Khurshudyan (@ikhurshudyan) March 29, 2018

When Oshie falls down make a wish. It’s good luck. — NYC Caps Crew (@NYCCapsCrew) April 24, 2018

TJ Oshie is back and "looks pretty healthy," they say, as Tom Wilson then spanks him so hard he falls to his knees,, pic.twitter.com/ReTLd7SOZl — b. (@youripides) February 19, 2019

David Pastrnak becoming the Bruins' version of TJ Oshie as he falls into the open door on the bench. — Stanley Cup of Chowder (@cupofchowdah) March 12, 2016

TJ Oshie falls down every five seconds because he's #SAWFT — Andrew Morrison (@anjamo9) May 11, 2016

Nearly a #Caps goal when Oshie falls, a Habs player nearly clears the puck and Oshie intercepts it from the ground. He hooked it over to Kuzy who sent up Vrana for the shot. — Adam Zielonka (@Adam_Zielonka) February 21, 2020

Hey ref. Oshie falls down on his own. Often. You should know this by now. The stick has not touched him. He has started to fall. pic.twitter.com/7nHS9kr3Ge — St. Louis Game Time (@StLouisGameTime) May 18, 2018

Oshie falls and the refs stop the game.. Must check on the baby!! #wwaahhh #letsgopens — erin (@erinelizabeth3) May 5, 2016

Oshie falls down……a lot — Ryan Clymer (@rclymer6) November 13, 2013

Congratulations, Timothy Jimothy. You win.

Screenshot courtesy of NBC Sports Washington