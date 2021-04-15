Home / News / Capitals post tons of tributes to Nicklas Backstrom ahead of center’s 1,000th NHL game

Capitals post tons of tributes to Nicklas Backstrom ahead of center’s 1,000th NHL game

By Ian Oland

April 15, 2021 3:07 pm

The Washington Capitals are going all out on Nicklas Backstrom’s big day. The team is wearing special warmup jerseys and shirts before the Swedish center’s 1,000th game.

The Capitals are also posting a ton of tributes to Backstrom on social media.

They created this amazing infographic.

They commissioned this sand art.

They revealed that Nicke is the 69th player in NHL history to play 1,000 career games with one team.

Nice, indeed!

They posted a timeline of all of Backstrom’s bio photos.

They posted amazing highlights of Nicke’s career.

The Capitals made Backstrom their “player to watch” for the game.

They made him do a ton of interviews.

Finally, the Capitals updated their avatars on social media.

Tonight’s a special night. Congratulations, Nicke!

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB

