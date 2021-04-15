Capitals post tons of tributes to Nicklas Backstrom ahead of center’s 1,000th NHL game

The Washington Capitals are going all out on Nicklas Backstrom’s big day. The team is wearing special warmup jerseys and shirts before the Swedish center’s 1,000th game.

The Capitals are also posting a ton of tributes to Backstrom on social media.

They created this amazing infographic.

They commissioned this sand art.

We love Backy. He's smooth and reliable and can give you a perfect pass from everywhere on the ice. (⏳: @fallinginsand)#ALLCAPS | #N1KY pic.twitter.com/cpd4ylOFCn — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) April 15, 2021

They revealed that Nicke is the 69th player in NHL history to play 1,000 career games with one team.

CAPS TODAY: Tonight, Nicklas Backstrom will become the 69th player in NHL history and the 14th active player to play 1,000 career games with one team. More info on Backstrom's accomplishment and Caps Clips at https://t.co/HecIC0ECg1 pic.twitter.com/pit00whHcL — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) April 15, 2021

Nice, indeed!

They posted a timeline of all of Backstrom’s bio photos.

They posted amazing highlights of Nicke’s career.

The first time we laid eyes on him it was love at first sight. 🥰#ALLCAPS | #N1KY pic.twitter.com/p6jVPGOYsd — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) April 15, 2021

Picking up an 🍎 in his first career game. Would you expect anything else?#ALLCAPS | #N1KY pic.twitter.com/dYiAHmt4fh — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) April 15, 2021

When Backy became the best assist man in Washington Capitals history.#ALLCAPS | #N1KY pic.twitter.com/0IuU7oR4Py — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) April 15, 2021

That Stanley Cup Final sauce was as sweet as it gets. 🤌#ALLCAPS | #N1KY pic.twitter.com/dsTuGtFXLz — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) April 15, 2021

The Capitals made Backstrom their “player to watch” for the game.

They made him do a ton of interviews.

"[My first game] was very special and was a dream come true. I couldn't imagine being here today playing 1,000 games back then, but here we are." Ahead of appearing in his 1,000th career game, @backstrom19 joins @VogsCaps for Rinkside Update.#N1KY | @MedStarHealth pic.twitter.com/nDThvE18gK — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) April 15, 2021

MAJOR MILESTONE: From talented teen, to full-fledged star and devoted dad! As Nicklas Backstrom (@backstrom19) prepares to play his 1000th game, News4's @JummyNBC catches up with Backy to talk hockey, family and a special surprise from his former teammates #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/aiXZBWleMU — NBC4 Sports (@NBC4Sports) April 14, 2021

Finally, the Capitals updated their avatars on social media.

Tonight’s a special night. Congratulations, Nicke!

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB