Nicklas Backstrom will play in his 1,000th game Thursday against the Sabres. Capitals players will all wear no. 19 jerseys during warmups.

Nicklas Backstrom will become the 356th player in NHL history to play in 1,000 games Thursday against the Buffalo Sabres. When the puck drops, the Swedish center will officially join Alex Ovechkin as the second player in franchise history to play in 1,000 games for the Capitals.

Wednesday, in anticipation of the big game, the Capitals announced several tributes they have planned to honor Backstrom on his milestone.

First, the team will wear special Backstrom tribute jerseys during warmups, similar to what the Penguins did for Sidney Crosby’s 1000th game earlier in the year.

The Capitals, who are rocking their navy blue third jerseys, will each have Backstrom’s number 19 on the back and his alternate captain A on the front. The jerseys will essentially make every player look like they are all Backstrom’s lorge Swedish sons.

Photos courtesy of @Capitals/Handbid

The jerseys will be auctioned off to the public via Handbid. You can preview all the jerseys and pucks here.

The Capitals will also hold a pregame ceremony before the game, which will likely feature a special tribute video. Backstrom will receive a “special gift” from his teammates. Backstrom’s fiancé Liza and their kids Haley, Vince, and Alizee will be on the ice for the ceremony along with Capitals general manager Brian MacLellan.

More from the Capitals:

Headline photo of puck and jersey courtesy of the @Capitals