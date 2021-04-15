Alex Ovechkin pretends to make it rain while Capitals celebrate Conor Sheary’s new deal at practice

The Washington Capitals are a family. They’re also a very silly and weird bunch.
Thursday, before the Capitals’ morning skate began, Peter Laviolette called his troops over in a huddle. According to The Athletic’s Tarik El-Bashir, it was to congratulate Conor Sheary on his new two-year extension with the team.
To show his appreciation, Alex Ovechkin pretended to make it rain.
Laviolette begins the morning skate by calling the #Caps over presumably to congratulate Sheary on his new deal. Ovechkin, of course, pretends to make it rain. Stick taps all around.
— Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) April 15, 2021
Sadly, there is no video.
“I’m a complementary player that can play up and down the lineup and with the skill and the talent that’s on this team, I think I was just able to fit in seamlessly,” Sheary said after practice. “I think it was a no-brainer for me when I was offered the contract to come back.”
The making-it-rain bit is the second time the Capitals have done the gesture this week. During the Capitals’ 6-1 victory over the Flyers, Carl Hagelin pretended to make it rain after scoring.
Headline illustration – Hockey photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB; Money Photo: Pixabay
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On