Alex Ovechkin pretends to make it rain while Capitals celebrate Conor Sheary’s new deal at practice

By Ian Oland

April 15, 2021 1:29 pm

The Washington Capitals are a family. They’re also a very silly and weird bunch.

Thursday, before the Capitals’ morning skate began, Peter Laviolette called his troops over in a huddle. According to The Athletic’s Tarik El-Bashir, it was to congratulate Conor Sheary on his new two-year extension with the team.

To show his appreciation, Alex Ovechkin pretended to make it rain.

Sadly, there is no video.

“I’m a complementary player that can play up and down the lineup and with the skill and the talent that’s on this team, I think I was just able to fit in seamlessly,” Sheary said after practice. “I think it was a no-brainer for me when I was offered the contract to come back.”

The making-it-rain bit is the second time the Capitals have done the gesture this week. During the Capitals’ 6-1 victory over the Flyers, Carl Hagelin pretended to make it rain after scoring.

Headline illustration – Hockey photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB; Money Photo: Pixabay

