Mantha magic: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals destroyed the Boston Bruins in the game before the deadline and let the Philadelphia Flyers have some of that same medicine in the game right after the deadline. The Caps put another half dozen on the board in a 6-1 victory.
The Caps outshot the Flyers 32 to 30 but were out-attempted at five-on-five 48 to 37.
The Capitals’ 150 goals for this season are tied with Colorado for the most in the NHL.
