Caps beat Flyers 6-1 in Mantha’s debut

The Washington Capitals emerged from the trade deadline determined. Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Flyers, Tuesday’s opponent, are ready for the Weird Year to be over.

Short king Conor Sheary opened scoring with a wide-angle goal to make it 11 on the season. Sean Couturier scored Philly’s sole goal, a tip-in after a turnover. Tom Wilson replied with a power-play goal, Backstrom added another, and even Carl Hagelin got on the board before the first period was over.

Anthony Mantha scored his first goal as a Cap in the second period, a sneaky shot from the slot. In the third, Alex Ovechin joined in on the fun with a power-play goal.

Caps win!

For a remixed team, here’s a remixed Bailamos:

I had convinced myself that Alex Ovechkin was on a goal drought. It was two games. The Caps scored [checks spreadsheet] a bazillion goals between then and now, but I’m glad Ovi and his 22nd goal got to join in. I’m also glad, with trepidation, that his family got to watch him do so in person for the first time in a long time.

Well that was a beatdown. Let’s see what Chris has to say about it tomorrow, but I don’t have anything to complain about. Beyond Sammy’s goof and Jake being gone and I browned the garlic in my aglio y olio too much and no chicken mcnuggets and my continued grievances against the imperialist, white-supremacist, capitalist patriarchy. But besides that: all is good!

Anyway, go Caps. Let’s see how far this road goes.

RMNB Coverage of Caps vs Flyers

Screenshot courtesy of NBC Sports Washington