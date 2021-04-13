Anthony Mantha scores goal in Capitals debut

Trade deadline acquisition Anthony Mantha registered his first point as a Capital in the first period. He scored his first Capitals goal in the second.
Curling to the middle of the ice, Mantha ripped a wrist shot that beat Brian Elliott in a hurry. It was Mantha’s 12th goal in 43 games this season.
Check out how Mantha does a little deke before unleashing his insanely heavy shot. Ain’t nobody going to stop that.
Anthony Mantha (@antomantha8), welcome to the @Capitals! pic.twitter.com/huAYww60Up
— NHL (@NHL) April 14, 2021
After scoring, Mantha’s goal song, Feels Good by Tony! Toni! Toné, was played over the loudspeaker.
With the goal, Mantha became the 49th player in franchise history to score in his first game for the Caps.
Mantha becomes the 49th Capital in franchise history to score in his debut.
— CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) April 14, 2021
RMNB Coverage of Caps vs Flyers
Screenshot courtesy of NBC Sports Washington
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On