Anthony Mantha scores goal in Capitals debut

Trade deadline acquisition Anthony Mantha registered his first point as a Capital in the first period. He scored his first Capitals goal in the second.

Curling to the middle of the ice, Mantha ripped a wrist shot that beat Brian Elliott in a hurry. It was Mantha’s 12th goal in 43 games this season.

Check out how Mantha does a little deke before unleashing his insanely heavy shot. Ain’t nobody going to stop that.

After scoring, Mantha’s goal song, Feels Good by Tony! Toni! Toné, was played over the loudspeaker.

With the goal, Mantha became the 49th player in franchise history to score in his first game for the Caps.

Mantha becomes the 49th Capital in franchise history to score in his debut. — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) April 14, 2021

