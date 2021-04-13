Alex Ovechkin grabs milestone puck for Anthony Mantha after he registers first point as Capital on Tom Wilson goal

It didn’t take long for Anthony Mantha to start putting up points for the Capitals. It took exactly eight minutes and 28 seconds.

After sleeping through his trade call and having only one morning skate under his ledger, Mantha assisted on a Tom Wilson power-play goal in the first period against the Flyers.

Along with being Mantha’s first assist for the Caps, it’s also the 100th assist of his career.

Video

Mantha, who was placed on the Capitals’ second power-play unit in the morning, hit Conor Sheary with a pass in the neutral zone to gain the blue. Sheary drove to the net and Wilson eventually scored on the broken play.

After realizing what hapened, Alex Ovechkin thoughtfully grabbed Mantha’s milestone puck and gave it to a trainer.

Ovechkin making sure to keep the puck commemorating Mantha's 1st assist with the Capitals. #ALLCAPS #LGRW pic.twitter.com/cs7RuFCg5m — Ryan Hana (@RyanHanaWWP) April 13, 2021

Mantha would later score his first goal for the Capitals in the second period.

Mantha was traded to the Capitals in a huge deadline day deal that saw Jakub Vrana, Richard Panik, and two draft picks go to the Detroit Red Wings in exchange for the 26-year old, 6’5″ forward. Mantha scored 21 points with the Detroit Red Wings this season before being traded to the Caps.

In the words of the Capitals Twitter account, here’s hoping for many more!

RMNB Coverage of Caps vs Flyers

Screenshot courtesy of NBC Sports Washington