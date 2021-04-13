Nastya Ovechkina and Ovi Jr attend first Capitals game of the season

The Washington Capitals had a bunch of several special guests at Tuesday’s game against the Philadelphia Flyers – and I’m not talking about Anthony Mantha and Michael Raffl.

Last week, the DC government approved Monumental Sports & Entertainment’s waiver to re-open Capital One Arena for Capitals and Wizards games effective immediately. While fans won’t return to games until the end of the month, Capitals’ wives and girlfriends were in attendance Tuesday. That VIP list included Nastya Ovechkin and her son, Sergei, who rooted Alex Ovechkin on from the club level.

Nastya posted several photos and video to her Instagram Story which included her hockey-loving son, Ovi Jr., watching dad warm up and play in his own tiny Capitals Ovechkin jersey.

Taylor Pischke, Tom Wilson’s girlfriend, was also at the game. Her appearance appeared to be good luck as Tom scored early in the first period.

Other family members in attendance include the Kuznetsovs, Anthony Mantha’s girlfriend Caitlyn Duffy, and Jenner Jensen.

Capitals fans will officially be allowed to return to Capital One Arena on April 27 in a game against the New York Islanders. 2,100 people will be allowed in the building – 10 percent capacity.

