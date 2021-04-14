Jakub Vrana said there was ‘something going on’ before the Capitals decided to trade him: ‘Let’s just move on and look forward’

Jakub Vrana took to the ice for the first time as a member of the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday.

Vrana, a fan favorite in Washington, was dealt on trade deadline day by the Capitals along with Richard Panik and a first- and second-round pick for lorge forward Anthony Mantha.

Practice underway with the new guys: Jakub Vrana and Richard Panik in town. #LGRW pic.twitter.com/w3PKpBr9S0 — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) April 14, 2021

Vrana skated on a line with Michael Rasmussen and Valtteri Filppula.

He even flashed a smile while chatting with Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin.

After practice, Vrana spoke to the media and opened up about the trade that saw him move from the team he won the Stanley Cup with in 2018 to the rebuilding Wings.

“I was kind of shocked but at the same time, it’s a great opportunity I’m looking forward [to],” Vrana said. “That’s how it is. That’s part of this business and like I said I’m excited to join this group and to do some big things.

“I hope I can prove my potential,” he added. “Prove what I can do out there and use it as much as I can. I’m really looking forward to it.”

Vrana, who had scored 25 points (11g, 14a) in 39 games for the Capitals this season, revealed that he found out about the trade while getting jabbed.

“Brian called me and let me know about it,” Vrana said. “I was actually getting my vaccine and then after that, I got this call.

“You know, it was mixed emotions,” he said. “I was drafted by that club. I had a relationship with that city, with the guys there. At that moment, I was shocked but when Steve called me. When somebody wants to give you a chance and want you in your organization and play for their team, it gives me excitement. It gives me excitement to come here and do my best to help this group to build something in here.”

Vrana was also asked about Brian MacLellan’s comments that the team moved him due to his attitude.

“I think part of it Jakub’s a little frustrated where he’s at here in the organization,” MacLellan said on Monday. “Probably wants some more ice time. Wants more responsibility. There was a tug of war between coaching staff and staffs that have had him and the way he was playing. I think we had a frustrated player and we tried to move on from that.

“I see a frustrated player,” he added later. “Maybe he is. Maybe he isn’t. But the body language is frustrated. I think we gave it some time and see if we could work it out and we moved on from it.”

Vrana smirked when asked about the comments.

“I read that,” Vrana said. “There’s been something going on, but I think that there was different…”

He trailed off.

“I don’t really know what happened between the trade, if that was the main reason or what was the reason? I don’t know,” he said. “That’s not what I’m worried about. I want to play hockey. I want to do my best out there on the ice.

“I’ve read that and if Brian thought… you know… it’s just.. I don’t really know what to say. It’s just thoughts. It’s his verdict. Let’s just move on and look forward.”

Laviolette healthy scratched Vrana in two games ahead of the trade deadline and only gave him minimal ice time, frequently benching him late in games for his defense. After one benching early in the season, Vrana scored in overtime — his second goal of the game — and stared at someone on the Capitals bench.

Vrana, 25, is a restricted free agent in the offseason. He scored a career-high in goals, 24 and 25, during his two seasons under Todd Reirden.