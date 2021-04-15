Jakub Vrana thanks fans and Capitals teammates on Instagram: You ‘will always stay in my heart’

Jakub Vrana took to Instagram on Thursday to post an emotional goodbye to his former Capitals teammates and fans.

“To everyone that have helped me since day one,” Vrana began. “I have great memories with this team, built great relationships within this city, met great people, had great teammates, played in front of amazing fans and that will always stay in my heart. THANK YOU.”

A day before, Vrana conducted his first press conference with media since being dealt on deadline day and called the trade a shock.

“It was mixed emotions,” Vrana said. “I was drafted by that club. I had a relationship with that city, with the guys there. At that moment, I was shocked but when Steve (Yzerman) called me. When somebody wants to give you a chance and want you in your organization and play for their team, it gives me excitement. It gives me excitement to come here and do my best to help this group to build something in here.”

Vrana found out about the deal after getting his COVID-19 vaccination and receiving a call from GM Brian MacLellan.

Immediately after the trade was announced, Vrana’s teammates immediately started posting powerful tributes, most notably from fellow Czechs, Vitek Vanecek and Michal Kempny.

“Thank you for amazing 6 years, you stand by my side, you was helping me when I need, it was great time with you!” Vanecek wrote. “I wish you good luck! I already miss you bro 🤍”

Kempny added, “The worst part about trades is to see go one of your favorite people on your team whom you can actually call a good friend,” Kempny wrote. “What a great memories we got together that I will never forget I’m going to miss you big time and I wish you good luck in your next chapter. See you in 🇨🇿 @jakubvrana.”

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB