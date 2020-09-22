TJ Oshie: 2019-20 season review

Well into his thirties now, TJ Oshie remains a productive and exciting player who will almost definitely remain with the Caps until the end of the 2025 season, right?!

By the Numbers

69 games played 18.3 time on ice per game 26 goals 23 assists 49.8 5-on-5 shot-attempt percentage, adjusted 49.3 5-on-5 expected goal percentage, adjusted 52.3 5-on-5 goal percentage, adjusted

Peter’s Take

Just a warning ahead of time: we’re not going to use the words Se*ttle or Kr*ken anywhere in this article. They are forbidden.

It’s hard to think of TJ Oshie as anything except a success story. In addition to a winning and winsome attitude, Oshie has done pretty much everything right since joining the Caps. He plays a style that coaches and players love, he adds reliability to his more error-prone teammates, and he puts up a lot of points. And he’s done it for a long time.

Like, this is not a normal aging curve. Every season, Oshie hits the ice and humbles his foolish detractors by hitting the back of the net a lot. He almost certainly would have hit 30 goals if not for the pandemic, Pat.

But goals aren’t everything, and due diligence requires we look at how the Caps tilted the ice during Oshie’s shifts. He’s below 50 percent in shot attempts and expected goals, yikes.

Not so fast, dude. Oshie, like fellow winger Tom Wilson, roughly split his time this season with the team’s two ostensibly top-six centers.

Both wingers slayed when playing Backstrom, and both were completely caved in when with Kuznetsov. Oshie and Kuznetsov together were dead-on the Mendoza line, a reversal of a once-positive effect Oshie used to have on Kuznetsov.

This isn’t an isolated thing with Oshie as we discussed on Friday, but I want to hang a big asterisk on him and Wilson when looking at season-long numbers. Not all ice time on the 2019-20 Capitals was equal.

Anyway, Oshie rules. He should play Nicklas Backstrom a lot. I’m really looking forward to what he will do for the Caps next season and *turns up stereo* the three seasons after that *turns up stereo even louder* sorry can’t hear you — music is too loud.

Your Turn

Could anything possibly go wrong in TJ Oshie’s next few seasons with the Washington Capitals? Nope? I agree. Why not though?

