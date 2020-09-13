TJ Oshie celebrates first Seattle Seahawks gameday with son Campbell

TJ Oshie, who may or may not be the captain of the Seattle Kraken someday, threw on his Seattle Seahawks jersey to celebrate the start of the NFL season on Sunday. And someone else precious in his family did too.
Oshie’s son, five-month-old Campbell, rocked a very tiny Russell Wilson jersey and the two took a photo together.
Campbell’s 1st @seahawks Game Day!! #New12
Both boys are smiling big.
Oshie is a famous Seattle football fan. In 2018, he was honored by the team and given the honor of raising the team’s 12th man flag before a preseason game.
Dream come true! Thank you @seahawks for inviting me to raise the 12’s flag. #weare12
Oshie called the honor a “dream come true.”
@tjoshie7 raised the 12 Flag at the @seahawks final preseason game on Thursday. (Videos: @lauren.oshie)
Sharing football with his kids has clearly been a dream for TJ, who has not seen the same level of interest from his daughters, at least so far. Last year during a Seahawks playoff game, Lyla and Leni played princess. Good Dad TJ played along, dressing up as a prince and dancing with the two in front of the TV.
Oshie’s love for the Seahawks is due to growing up in Washington state as a kid.
