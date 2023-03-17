Capitals vs Blues live analysis and updates (March 17, 2023)

This is your place to check for updates and comment along with the Washington Capitals vs. St. Louis Blues game on March 17, 2023.

The Washington Capitals will take on the St. Louis Blues at Capital One Arena tonight. Ahead of puck drop, Peter Laviolette described it as another “very important game” and if you want my opinions about this perspective, just read this long opinion post.

The game will mark the second return of popular 2018 Stanley Cup champion, Jakub Vrana, this year to Cap One while Anthony Mantha, the dude he was traded for three years ago, will be a healthy scratch. Vrana has four goals in five games since being traded to St. Louis.

Tonight’s game is on NBC Sports Washington. Puck drop is a little after 7 pm. It’s Go Green Night.

Lines

1st Period

Oshie-Kuznetsov-Wilson and Fehervary-Alexeyev get the star for the Caps. Jakub Vrana gets the start for the Blues. Darcy Kuemper is facing Joel Hofer in net.

Kyrou had a layup on a two-on-one and the puck rolled off his blade at the last second.

🚨 1-0 Blues. The Capitals have now given up a goal on the first shot in three straight games. Tonight it was Sammy Blais for the Blues. The goal came 1:54 into the game.

The Capitals outshot the Blues 11-7 but 5v5 shot attempts were much more narrow, with Washington leading 13-10. The Blues led the Capitals in expected goals 0.75 to 0.72.

2nd Period

