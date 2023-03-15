Evgeny Kuznetsov’s ‘controller disconnects’ during super-slow shootout goal against Sabres

Evgeny Kuznetsov found a way to make his super-slow shootout move even more absurd.

Kuznetsov, shooting first in the skills competition against Buffalo Sabres goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, picked up the puck at center ice and went into his standard sloth mode. But it’s what he did next that is causing a lot of chuckles league-wide.

Kuzy passed the puck ahead to open ice and then seemingly glitched as if his controller disconnected.

When your controller disconnects but turns back on just in time. 😂 pic.twitter.com/SoyzyZkQhO — NHL (@NHL) March 16, 2023

Once the Russian centerman regained the puck on his blade, he began showing signs of life again, deking the puck like a madman until he eventually scored on his forehand.

During the telecast, NBC Sports Washington’s Craig Laughlin said Kuzy’s attempt took 10.1 seconds and he counted 21 total stickhandles.

Kuznetsov is now shooting 80 percent this season in the shootout, connecting on four of his five attempts all via the same Slownetsov move.

Earlier in the year, I asked Kuzy what the advantages were.

“I don’t know to be honest with you,” Kuznetsov said. “I don’t know what [the goalies] think but I feeling much more comfortable in terms of the timing and stick-handling. In terms of my angle, I feel much more comfortable when I’m coming slower.

“I do look at the goalie for long time and see what he’s doing, how deep he is.”

TJ Oshie would score after Kuznetsov, deking UPL out of the net entirely. Alex Tuch and Tage Thompson were both stopped by Charlie Lindgren to give the Capitals the win.