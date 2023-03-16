Capitals send Joe Snively back to Hershey Bears

The Washington Capitals announced on Thursday afternoon that they have sent forward Joe Snively back to the Hershey Bears.

Snively was originally recalled by the Caps on Tuesday as both Alex Ovechkin and Sonny Milano were dealing with individual ailments at the time. Snively played against the Rangers later that day but did not dress against the Sabres on Wednesday.

NEWS | The Capitals have loaned forward Joe Snively to the Hershey Bears.#ALLCAPS https://t.co/GRTY3Gld5z — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) March 16, 2023

While Milano did miss another game against Buffalo with his non-COVID illness, captain Alex Ovechkin returned and put up two points (1g, 1a) in Wednesday’s win. Snively’s departure may signal that Milano is ready to return against the St. Louis Blues on Friday.

With the move, the Capitals now have one extra spot on their roster. They are carrying just 22 players.

Snively has three points (1g, 2a) in nine NHL games this season. At the AHL level, he has recorded 16 points (7g, 9a) in 20 games.

Here’s the press release from the Caps:

Capitals Loan Joe Snively to Hershey ARLINGTON, Va. – The Washington Capitals have loaned forward Joe Snively to the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League (AHL), senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today. Snively has recorded three points (1g, 2a) in eight games with Washington this season. The Herndon, Virginia, native became the first Virginia-born player to play for the Capitals in franchise history last season. In 12 games in 2021-22, Snively recorded seven points (4g, 3a), including a three-point effort (2g, 1a) on Feb. 10, 2022 against the Montreal Canadiens. Snively became one of 15 rookies in franchise history to record at least seven points in his first 10 games. In 20 career NHL games with the Capitals, Snively has recorded 10 points (5g, 5a). In 20 games with Hershey this season, Snively has recorded 16 points (7g, 9a). The 5’9″, 179-pound forward ranks first on the Bears in shooting percentage (20.6) and fourth in points per game (0.80). Snively recorded 38 points (15g, 23a) in 35 games with Hershey in 2021-22 and ranked third on the team in points and fourth in goals. During the 2020-21 season, Snively registered 17 points (6g, 11a) in 30 games for the Bears. In 139 career AHL games with Hershey, Snively has recorded 102 points (42g, 60a). Snively trained at MedStar Capitals Iceplex during his youth and was a participant in Washington’s Little Caps program.

Headline photo: Alan Dobbins/RMNB