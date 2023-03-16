Tatyana Ovechkina watches grandson Sergei skate at Capitals practice facility

Sergei Ovechkin had a two-time Olympic gold medalist watching him practice his skating at MedStar Capitals Iceplex on Thursday. Tatyana Ovechkina was in attendance to see her grandson get some work in.

The Ovechkin family including Sergei’s dad Alex and mom Nastya all made the trip to the Caps’ practice facility.

Sergei zoomed around the ice while his mom filmed. His dad and grandma watched and laughed as Sergei goofily fell after one of his laps up and down the ice.

Later Sergei stopped by one of the vending machines at the rink and asked his dad if he could have a snack. Dad didn’t let him probably because a very young Alex Ovechkin had a whole lot of trouble with one of those machines once.

Tatyana is in America again after the tragic passing of her husband and Alex’s beloved father, Mikhail. She has attended multiple Caps home games since coming back stateside.

She got to see Alex score his 37th goal of the season against the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday.

