Rasmus Sandin is already yelling ‘red’ with Capitals fans during the national anthem

Rasmus Sandin’s transition onto the Capitals has been seamless. The Swedish defenseman tallied a hat trick of assists in his Capitals debut and set a record for a debuting Capital, registering eight points in his first four games with the team.

Not only is the 23-year-old rearguard quickly assimilating with the team, but he’s also already participating in longtime traditions of Capitals fans.

The new guy making himself comfortable in town 😎 Catch Rasmus Sandin mic'd up during last night's huge win over Buffalo! 👇 pic.twitter.com/bNLDexqw8S — NBC Sports Washington (@NBCSWashington) March 16, 2023

While mic’d up during the Capitals-Sabres game, NBC Sports Washington cameras showed Sandin on the bench during the national anthem (35-second mark).

As Caleb Green sang And the rockets’ red glare, Sandin, along with thousands of Capitals fans, shouted red! in honor of the team’s branding.

Throughout the mic’d up segment, Sandin comes off as a confident communicator, who is still learning some of the intricacies of the team’s sytem. Alex Ovechkin is shown encouraging Sandin to be more aggressive about shooting at the point when he’s out on the ice with him.

Sandin also comes off as a generally nice guy as he says hi to both an opposing player and an official.

“How ya doing?” Sandin asks.

“Good yourself?” he’s told.

“Good, good!” Sandin replies.

S/T to @dicnowder on Twitter for first posting.

Screenshot: NBCSWSH