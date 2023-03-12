Rasmus Sandin now has a record-setting eight points in four games with Capitals: ‘I’m just having a lot of fun.’

In less than two weeks as a Washington Capital, Rasmus Sandin has greatly impressed. The 23-year-old Swede earned himself another hat trick of assists on Saturday night against the New York Islanders. He grabbed them on goals from Dylan Strome, TJ Oshie, and Nicklas Backstrom.

After a dazzling three-assist debut with the team, Sandin now has two three-point nights in only four games with the Caps. In that span, he has earned one goal and seven assists for eight total points.

Make that a THREE-POINT NIGHT for Sandy pic.twitter.com/6PEaZERkZf — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) March 12, 2023

Sandin’s tremendous arrival to the Caps is unprecedented. Per NBC Sports Washington, Sandin is the first Capitals player at any position to have three multi-point games in their first four games with the franchise.

TSN’s Stats Centre provided another record: no other Capitals player has scored seven or more points in their first four matches as a Capital.

Most points recorded by a player in their first 4 games after joining the @Capitals franchise:

8- Rasmus Sandin (2023 via 3 assists in his team’s 5-1 win vs NYI tonight)

6- Ryan Walter (1978)

6- Milan Novy (1982)

6- Todd Krygier (1996)

6- Phil Housley (1996)

6- Robert Lang (2002) pic.twitter.com/Se69faezNY — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) March 12, 2023

Sandin has been red-hot since the Feb 28 trade that sent him to DC. He’s averaged a mind-boggling two points per game since the trade, after recording only 20 total points in 52 games with the Maple Leafs. Though he’s had a significant impact quarterbacking the Caps’ first power play unit, six of Sandin’s eight points have come at even strength, including all three on Saturday.

“I’m just having very fun out there,” Sandin told NBC Sports Washington’s Alan May postgame. “With all the guys that are helping me a lot out there. I’m just having a lot of fun.”

He went on to discuss the difference in his play between the Maple Leafs and the Capitals.

“I think I just feel confident,” Sandin said. “I’m getting a chance – I’m getting a very big opportunity with the coaches. I feel like they really believe in me.

“All the teammates, they’re helping me out so much on the ice,” he continued. “Those players, they’re working to get in the right position too. I think we’ve been working pretty good the whole time we’ve been on the ice.”

Sandin is particularly grateful to have his father Patric along on the team’s annual Dads and Mentors trip.

“It’s fantastic,” he said. “You don’t get to spend much time with your family when you live over here and they’re back in Sweden. So it’s fantastic to have him here and get some time with him.” It marks Patric’s second Dads trip of the season, having joined his son on the Leafs’ trip earlier in the season.

Patric previously celebrated his son’s three-point debut with the Capitals online on Twitter.

🍏🍎🍎 good night — Patric Sandin (@psan1969) March 5, 2023

After spending most of his time in Toronto on the third pairing, Sandin has been immediately thrust into a larger role with Washington. Since joining the team, he leads all Capitals players in ice time, averaging over 25 minutes per game.

With Sandin on the ice at even strength, the Caps have outscored their opponents eight to one, despite being out-chanced 34-44. Sandin has earned a point on six of those eight goals.

On a team that has struggled throughout the season, Sandin has made a stellar first impression, making a solid case that he’s ready to play a big role on the team moving forward.