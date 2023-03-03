Erik Gustafsson gives up shorthanded goal during first shift with Toronto Maple Leafs

Erik Gustafsson made his debut for Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday night as his new team took on the Calgary Flames.

The former Capital’s night did not go well. The Gus Bus played only 9:52 — fewer minutes than any other skater on the team, forward or defender.

Gustafsson also gave up a shorthanded goal on his first shift. Flames forward Blake Coleman scored the unassisted shorty 2:32 into the game.

“Gustafsson cannot keep the puck in at the blue line,” Kelly Hrudey said during the telecast. “It goes right to him along the boards and the puck squirts free and comes right to Blake Coleman.”

Coleman deked Leafs goaltender Joseph Woll, beating him far side on his forehand.

Despite Gustafsson’s gaffe, the Leafs would hold on to win 2-1, getting goals from Mitch Marner and Calle Jarnkrok. With the Leafs running an eleven-forwards seven-defenders lineup, Gustafsson was used as the team’s extra defenseman.

Gustafsson talked to Toronto media after the game, discussing the deal that saw him and a Capitals first-round pick from Boston dealt to the Leafs for young defenseman Rasmus Sandin.

“It was tough. You have family, kids,” Gustafsson said. “(But) when I came here, it was exciting moment. Great team to play for. Great city, too. Right now just so excited to be here.”

Gustafsson said he was already friends with William Nylander, Jake McCabe, Sam Lafferty, and David Kampf from earlier in his career. Just like Rasmus Sandin, Gus knew all the Swedes.

“I feel like every period, every shift I came more and more into it,” Gustafsson said. “I think I need a little practice with the guys here. Feel the puck a little bit more. Good win, that’s all that matters.”

As for his success in Washington, Gustafsson credited the opportunity he received from head coach Peter Laviolette.

“Played big minutes in there,” Gustafsson said. “Power play, everything. We had a good roll in December. Good confidence with and without the puck. The points just came in and I tried to do my best out there.”

