Jordan Binnington suspended two games by NHL for roughing and unsportsmanlike conduct on Ryan Hartman

The NHL’s Department of Player Safety announced that St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington has been suspended two games for roughing and unsportsmanlike conduct on Minnesota Wild forward Ryan Hartman.

Binnington punched Hartman with his blocker and almost got into a fight with opposing netminder Marc-Andre Fleury on Wednesday night.

During the game, Binnington was issued a five-minute match penalty (ejection) for the blocker punch and a further two-minute minor for leaving his crease.

St. Louis’ Jordan Binnington has been suspended for two games for Roughing/Unsportsmanlike Conduct on Minnesota’s Ryan Hartman. https://t.co/dKL0pZsALP — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) March 16, 2023

Binnington started the fracas while the Blues were hosting Wrestling Night at Enterprise Center and with Ric Flair in the building.

In the NHL’s suspension announcement video, the narrator explains that they deemed Hartman’s initial contact with Binnington to be incidental and that a whole slew of things raised Binnington’s actions to a suspendable offense.

[Hartman] makes light, incidental contact with Binnington who is sliding out of his crease and towards Hartman. With the play long over and as the Wild celebrate their goal, Binnington leaves the area of his crease, approaches the unsuspecting Hartman and his teammates, raises his blocker and stick to head level, and strikes Hartman in the face with the blocker. This is roughing and unsportsmanlike conduct. What causes this play to rise to the level of a suspension is the act of a goaltender using his blocker in this manner, the retaliatory nature of the blow, the location and force with which it lands, and the game circumstances under which it occurred. Recklessly entering an opponent’s goal celebration long after the play has ended for the purpose of seeking retribution will not be tolerated.

Binnington will be docked $64,864.86 of pay and miss the Blues’ next two games against the Capitals and Jets.

Here’s the NHL’s press release: