Connor McMichael scores goal, moved to first line in Hershey Bears’ 6-3 win against Phantoms

The Hershey Bears took down the Lehigh Valley Phantoms 6-3 on Wednesday. With the win, the Bears snapped a three-game losing streak and are now 9-2 against Lehigh Valley this season.

Capitals top prospect Connor McMichael scored Hershey’s first goal of the game and was eventually moved to center the team’s top line in the victory.

McMichael secured his thirteenth goal of the season very early in the game after getting to a dirty area in front of the Phantoms’ net. Garrett Pilon fed defenseman Jake Massie at the point and Massie’s point drive rebounded off the opposing netminder and was slammed home by McMichael.

Lucky 13 on the season for @con91mcmichael! 🍀 🍎 Massie

Later in the period, Henrik Borgstrom, who had been skating as Hershey’s top center, went down with an upper-body injury. He did not return for the rest of the game.

McMichael was promptly promoted to fill his spot in the lineup.

McMichael now has points in three-straight games and 30 points (13g, 17a) in 40 total games since being sent down to the AHL earlier this season.

The Bears would add goals from Matt Strome, Julian Napravnik, Shane Gersich, and Bobby Nardella in the win. Hershey sits second in the AHL’s Atlantic Division with 77 points from 58 games.

Headline photo: Tori Hartman / Hershey Bears