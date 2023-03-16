Former Capitals winger Alex Chiasson riding three-game goal streak in return to NHL with Red Wings

Former Capitals winger Alex Chiasson had a delayed start to the NHL portion of his 2022-23 season but has had quite an explosive first few games since joining the Detroit Red Wings. The 32-year-old forward is currently riding a three-game goal streak, with all three markers coming on the power play.

Chiasson, who played for the Caps’ Stanely Cup-winning team in 2018, joined the Red Wings at the trade deadline after spending most of the campaign in the AHL with the Grand Rapids Griffins.

Two of Chiasson’s goals came this past weekend in both halves of a home-and-home back-to-back against the red-hot Boston Bruins. He earned his first marker with a tip-in on Saturday, deflecting a David Perron shot past Linus Ullmark.

Chiasson registered another tip-in PPG the following night, this time on a shot from Dylan Larkin. While Jeremy Swayman skated forward to save the initial Larkin shot, Chiasson poked the puck in from his knees.

He went on to record the only Red Wings tally late in the third period against the Nashville Predators on Tuesday. Another gritty play, the goal was reviewed for a potential kick, but the call on the ice stood, rewarding Chiasson with his third PPG in as many games.

Chiasson played for the Capitals during the 2017-18 season, eventually lifting the Cup with the team. After initially joining the team on a professional tryout agreement, Chiasson signed with the Capitals for the league minimum, putting up 18 points (9g, 9a) in 61 games over the regular season.

He went on to play 16 playoff games in the first three rounds of the Caps’ Cup run, scoring the first goal of Game Six against the Pittsburgh Penguins in the second round.

After nine straight years on an NHL roster, Chiasson had to work his way up from the AHL this season. In 29 games with the Griffins, Chiasson put up nine goals and 11 assists.

Detroit signed Chiasson to a one-year, $750K NHL deal on deadline day, and he played his first NHL game of the season on March 4th. He hasn’t missed a game since, slotting into the team’s fourth line with a record of three goals and two assists in six total games.

Chiasson spoke with DetroitRedWings.com about his hot start to the season.

“It’s been great,” he said. “The way things worked out, there’s nothing like the NHL. The compete level, the fans and everything else combined, this means a lot to me.”

However, the 32-year-old isn’t resting on his laurels.

“This opportunity means a lot to me, he told Bally Sports Detroit before Tuesday’s game. “It’s one game at a time. I try to build my game. Obviously, it’s been a good stretch here the last couple of games. I still feel there’s parts of my game I can get better at. Just go one game at a time and see where it takes me.”

