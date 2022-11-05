Capitals vs Coyotes live blog and updates (Nov. 5, 2022)

This is your place to check for updates and comment along with the Capitals vs. Coyotes game on November 5, 2022.

The Washington Capitals will host the Arizona Coyotes tonight and will wear their Reverse Retro 2.0 jerseys for the first time. This marks the easiest game of a brutal four-game homestand.

The Capitals will try to end their three-game losing streak against the Yotes who sit second to last in the Central Division.

Tonight’s game is on NBC Sports Washington. Puck drop is a little after 7 pm.

Pregame links

These jerseys look soo good

H A W T pic.twitter.com/A0wYcGLjHJ — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) November 5, 2022

Lines

Lined up and ready to go. pic.twitter.com/4hznABDxes — Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) November 5, 2022

1st Period

The Capitals started their first line and first pairing. Ovechkin-Kuznetsov-Sheary and Orlov-TvR. Evgeny Kuznetsov drew a penalty 30 seconds into the game.

Coyotes are dominating the forecheck early at 5v5, and also have several odd-man rushes after Capitals turnovers.

Sonny Milano recorded his first shot on goal as a Capital on a chance near the net. He’s also noticeably backchecking hard.

Evgeny Kuznetsov drew another penalty. Great night from him early.

Sonny Milano with another great chance.

The Capitals had a massive advantage in shots on goal 16-10 and 5v5 attempts 22-14.

2nd Period

🚨 Capitals 1-0. Alex Ovechkin scores from The Ovi Spot on the power play. He passes Gordie Howe for the most goals with a single franchise.

Uh oh. Top defenseman Dmitry Orlov is hurt and questionable to return.

The Capitals finished the period outshooting the Coyotes 23-16 and out-attempting them at 5v5, 34-21.

3rd Period

No Orlov to start the third.

🚨 Capitals 2-0. Anthony Mantha with a pick in front and he scored on his backhand. His fourth goal of the season. It came at 3:23 of the third. It snapped a seven-game goalless streak for Anthony Manthony. (Video)

🚨 Capitals 2-1. Josh Brown scored in front of the net as Christian Fischer set a screen in front. The Capitals challenged for goaltender interference. The goal stands and the Capitals go to the power play due to the failed coach’s challenge. (Video)

🚨 2-2. Nick Ritchie was determined to score a goal after his shot went from off the crossbar and bounced behind the goal line and out. It wasn’t determined a goal in real-time. The buzzer sounded at Capital One Arena so that officials could review the play after Toronto called. The game was restarted with 10:15 remaining. (Video)

The last Coyotes goal took the Capital One Arena crowd completely out of the game.

🚨 3-2. Nick Ritchie scored his second of the night after a shot went through the body of Darcy Kuemper and the puck fell in the crease. It was an easy put-in for Ritchie. The Capitals are about to lose to one of the worst teams in the league.

Yikes they lost to the Coyotes.

Comment below! Refresh for live game updates throughout the night.