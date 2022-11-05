Alex Ovechkin’s 787th goal breaks Gordie Howe’s NHL record for most goals with a single franchise

Alex Ovechkin has another all-time record and this one is mighty impressive.

After scoring his 787th career goal against the Arizona Coyotes, Ovechkin broke his tie with Gordie Howe for the most goals with a single franchise.

Appropriately, it came on the power play from Ovi’s office in the left circle.

The Ovi shot from the Ovi spot beat Coyotes goaltender Karel Vejmelka before he could even move his blocker.

It was Ovi’s seventh goal in 13 games this season and his fourth on the power play.

Ovi got a loud standing ovation from Capital One Arena when the record was announced to the crowd.

NO PLAYER HAS SCORED MORE GOALS WITH ONE FRANCHISE IN NHL HISTORY THAN ALEX OVECHKIN#ALLCAPS | @LeidosInc pic.twitter.com/rRfA2u0NZV — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) November 6, 2022

Alex Ovechkin scores on the power play to give the Capitals a 1-0 lead. It marks Ovechkin's 787th career goal, moving him past Gordie Howe (786 goals with the Detroit Re Wings) for the most goals scored by a player with a single franchise. pic.twitter.com/wNlRzhO6tE — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) November 6, 2022

With the goal, Vejmelka also became the 162nd goaltender to be victimized by Ovechkin, which brings The Great 8 within 16 of tying Jaromir Jagr’s record.

In addition to it being Ovechkin's 786th career goal, it also marks his first career goal against Karel Vejmelka, the 162nd goaltender Ovechkin has scored on in his career. Only Jaromir Jagr (178), Patrick Marleau (177) and Mark Messier (164) have scored on more goaltenders. — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) November 6, 2022

He has scored a game-opening goal 132 times, which is three fewer than Jagr’s record.

Ovechkin has now scored the first goal of a game 132 times, which marks the second-most game-opening goals in NHL history (Jaromir Jagr: 135). — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) November 6, 2022

Ovechkin also passed former head coach Adam Oates for 19th on the NHL’s all-time points list with 1,421.

In regards to the NHL’s all-time goals list, Ovechkin now trails second place Gordie Howe by 15 and record holder Wayne Gretzky by 107.

Ovi’s first goal came in black. And this one came in black too.