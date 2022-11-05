Home / News / Alex Ovechkin’s 787th goal breaks Gordie Howe’s NHL record for most goals with a single franchise

By Ian Oland

November 5, 2022 8:34 pm

Alex Ovechkin has another all-time record and this one is mighty impressive.

After scoring his 787th career goal against the Arizona Coyotes, Ovechkin broke his tie with Gordie Howe for the most goals with a single franchise.

Appropriately, it came on the power play from Ovi’s office in the left circle.

The Ovi shot from the Ovi spot beat Coyotes goaltender Karel Vejmelka before he could even move his blocker.

It was Ovi’s seventh goal in 13 games this season and his fourth on the power play.

Ovi got a loud standing ovation from Capital One Arena when the record was announced to the crowd.

With the goal, Vejmelka also became the 162nd goaltender to be victimized by Ovechkin, which brings The Great 8 within 16 of tying Jaromir Jagr’s record.

He has scored a game-opening goal 132 times, which is three fewer than Jagr’s record.

Ovechkin also passed former head coach Adam Oates for 19th on the NHL’s all-time points list with 1,421.

In regards to the NHL’s all-time goals list, Ovechkin now trails second place Gordie Howe by 15 and record holder Wayne Gretzky by 107.

Ovi’s first goal came in black. And this one came in black too.

