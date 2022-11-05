The Washington Capitals dead-ass just lost to the Arizona Coyotes

Oh god, the Washington Capitals blew a two-goal lead, which is bad, but they did it to the Arizona Coyotes, which is humiliating. This should have been as close to a guaranteed W as you’re gonna get in today’s NHL. Instead it’s devastation.
After a goalless first period, Alex Ovechkin did his one-timer thing on the power-play to get number 787 as well as some other milestones. Early in the third, Anthony Mantha caught a bad clear and backhanded his fourth goal of the season. Arizona defender Josh Brown exploited some net-front traffic to put the Coyotes on the board (surviving a goalie-interference challenge). With ten minutes left, Nick Ritchie hit the crossbar and in to tie the game — wiping out Washington’s two-goal lead. Ritchie scored again in the final minute, humiliating the Capitals, you personally, also me, your pets, estranged family members, crab rangoon, things of that nature. We are all haunted by this loss.
Caps lose 3-2.
My official position is that the Caps are in their float era, and how they play doesn’t matter right now. What matters is raking in points until the dudes get healthy. They couldn’t even do that.
Anyway, my whole framing kinda falls apart when guys keep getting hurt. Dmitry Orlov quietly carries a major burden for this team. His loss would hurt badly and broadly. So that’s what I care about tonight. I’m gonna pretend the other stuff didn’t happen. Let’s see if I’m successful.
