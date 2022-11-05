Dmitry Orlov leaves game against Arizona Coyotes

Washington Capitals defender Dmitry Orlov finished his last shift with 47 seconds remaining in the first period. He did not return for the second period.
The Capitals have announced Orlov is questionable to return.
Orlov, 31, is by far Washington’s ice-time leader this season, 30 minutes above Nick Jensen at 270 – or 277 after Saturday’s first period.
Washington’s injuries now go like this:
Headline photo: Alan Dobbins
