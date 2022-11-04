Beck Malenstyn to miss 6-8 weeks with broken finger

The Washington Capitals announced on Friday that forward Beck Malenstyn had surgery on his finger to stabilize a fracture. Malenstyn, 24, will be out six to eight weeks.

From the Capitals:

#Caps forward Beck Malenstyn, who was injured on November 1 versus Vegas, underwent a surgical procedure to stabilize a finger fracture on his left hand. Based on the nature of this procedure, Malenstyn is expected to miss 6-8 weeks. — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) November 4, 2022

Before his injury, Malenstyn had cemented a role on Washington’s fourth line with Nic Dowd and Garnet Hathaway, recording one goal and one assist in five games. During Malenstyn’s 42 minutes of five-on-five play, opponents scored just one goal against the Capitals.

On November 1, Malenstyn blocked a shot from Vegas’ Nicolas Hague and immediately favored his hand. He did not return to the game.

Hell of a block by Malenstyn but man, that can’t feel good pic.twitter.com/JuGWfyfjzS — Matt Weyrich (@ByMattWeyrich) November 1, 2022

The Capitals called Malenstyn up from Hershey following Connor Brown’s likely season-ending ACL injury. Brown himself was signed to shore up Washington’s right side as Tom Wilson recovers from his own ACL injury. Earlier this week, the Capitals called up Sonny Milano and Garrett Pilon.

Headline photo: Alan Dobbins