Tom Wilson shows off rehab behind surgically repaired knee

Tom Wilson is making progress from offseason knee surgery which will keep him out for the first few months of the 2022-23 season.

Wilson posted a video of him in a swimming pool, working on getting strength and range of motion back in his leg. In another video, Wilson gets worked over by a physical therapist. He notably tagged Matt Nichols who runs the annual BioSteel Camp every summer.

“On the road,” Wilson wrote on his Instagram Story.

Wilson tore the ACL in his left knee while trying to deliver a hit in Game One of the Capitals’ first-round series against the Florida Panthers. The first line right winger tried to come back from the injury during the playoffs but ultimately could not.

“It was one of those things where I was trying to be the unique situation where the odd person can kind of [come back from it],” Wilson said. “Get a brace and get out there and there’s a chance. I was trying everything I could. I just wasn’t able to do it.”

Wilson had surgery to reconstruct the ligament in late May. With a recovery timeline of six to eight months, Wilson will miss, at the very least, the first two months of the season and could return anywhere from late November to the end of January.

Wilson registered career highs in goals (24), assists (28), points (52), and power-play points (10) during the 2021-22 season and made his first ever All-Star Game appearance.

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB