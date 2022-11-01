Beck Malenstyn leaves game with injury after blocking shot against Vegas Golden Knights

When it rains, it pours and it’s pouring on the Washington Capitals right now.

After announcing earlier in the day that Connor Brown underwent likely season-ending knee surgery, Beck Malenstyn left Tuesday’s game against Vegas with an upper-body injury.

According to the Caps, Malenstyn will not return to the game.

Malenstyn made a huge, face-first, double-leg slide block on a first-period penalty kill. He got up, cleared the puck out of the zone, but then headed to the bench and down to the locker room injured. On the replay, you can see the puck make contact somewhere around his midsection.

“Looked like he was dragging a hand and wrist there on the way back to the bench,” NBC Sports Washington’s Joe Beninati observed as the second period started.

Hell of a block by Malenstyn but man, that can't feel good pic.twitter.com/JuGWfyfjzS — Matt Weyrich (@ByMattWeyrich) November 1, 2022

The 24-year-old Malenstyn was an injury recall himself when Brown initially went down with his injury. He had been creating some great chemistry with Nic Dowd and Garnet Hathaway on the team’s checking line. He has three points in 19 NHL games over three seasons with the Caps.

So, to summarize, these are all the Capitals that are currently out due to injury:

Beck Malenstyn

John Carlson

TJ Oshie

Tom Wilson

Connor Brown

Nicklas Backstrom

Carl Hagelin

