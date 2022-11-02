After more injury woes, Capitals recall Sonny Milano and two others from Hershey

The Washington Capitals have been devastated by injury this season and Wednesday they made several big transactions.

The team placed TJ Oshie (lower body), John Carlson (lower body), and Beck Malenstyn (upper body) all on injured reserve. Connor Brown was also placed on long-term injured reserve as he’s likely done for the season due to ACL surgery.

Those moves allowed the Capitals to recall three players from AHL Hershey. Forwards Sonny Milano and Garrett Pilon as well as defenseman Lucas Johansen are all on their way to Washington for practice on Thursday.

While Capitals fans are familiar with Pilon and Johansen, Milano may be new to some. The forward was signed by the Capitals after the season started when the team lost Brett Leason and Axel Jonsson-Fjallby to waiver claims.

Milano scored 14 goals and 34 points in 66 games for Anaheim last season, skating a bunch with talented forwards Rickard Rakell and Trevor Zegras. Milano did not get a free agent contract over the summer though and was let out of his PTO by the Calgary Flames before Opening Night.

In five games for the Bears, Milano has three points including two goals.

You can have a little bit of my sunshine ☀️ 𝒲𝑜𝑜𝓈𝒽 𝓌𝑜𝑜𝓈𝒽 𝓌𝑜𝑜𝓈𝒽𝒶 pic.twitter.com/LS4GfTQetT — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) October 22, 2022

Sonny Milano's first goal in Chocolate Town is a rocket to the top corner. @TheHersheyBears | #WBSvsHER pic.twitter.com/1diXitYfIM — American Hockey League (@TheAHL) October 29, 2022

After Malenstyn went down with an injury against the Vegas Golden Knights last night, the Capitals officially became without seven regular skaters.

Beck Malenstyn

John Carlson

TJ Oshie

Tom Wilson

Connor Brown

Nicklas Backstrom

Carl Hagelin

This season has been so weird that injury replacements for injured players have been lost to injury. The Capitals have $35.22 million on IR/LTIR, an astonishing 42.7% of the cap.

Here’s the full release from the Washington Capitals: