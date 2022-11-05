Capitals play tribute video, Alex Ovechkin gets standing ovation after capturing most goals with a single franchise record

The Washington Capitals lost to the Arizona Coyotes 3-2, but there was one moment full of win.

Alex Ovechkin scored his 787th career goal, passing Gordie Howe for the most tallies with a single franchise.

The Capitals were ready and prepared for the accomplishment, firing off a tribute video in the second period during the next TV timeout.

It started with Alex Ovechkin’s introductory press conference in the NHL.

“I have a dream to play in NHL,” Ovechkin said then. “It’s good city, good people. I’m looking forward to meet my fans. I try to play good.”

Boy, has he. Ovechkin now sits 14 goals away from 800 and 107 tallies away from Wayne Gretzky’s all-time record.

After the video played, Capital One Arena gave Ovi a massive standing ovation. On TV, Ovechkin appeared emotional as he waved back to the crowd.

Standing O for Ovechkin as his latest milestone is announced. #Caps pic.twitter.com/uuXXVUcAjR — Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) November 6, 2022

One of the fans in attendance, Capitals owner Ted Leonsis, took a photo of the moment from his suite. He is arguably the reason why this moment happened, hitching the Capitals’ wagon to Ovechkin, giving him long-term congrats, and building a winning franchise around him.

“Most goals ever with the same team,” Leonsis said. “How blessed are we? Thank you Alex.”

Most goals ever with the same team. How blessed are we? Thank you Alex. History made again. @ovi8 | @Capitals #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/4aLJbENWWT — Ted Leonsis (@TedLeonsis) November 6, 2022

Nastya Ovechkina took a video from her seats. She brought the couple’s two sons, Sergei and Ilya, to the game.