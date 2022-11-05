Home / News / Capitals play tribute video, Alex Ovechkin gets standing ovation after capturing most goals with a single franchise record

By Ian Oland

November 5, 2022 10:39 pm

The Washington Capitals lost to the Arizona Coyotes 3-2, but there was one moment full of win.

Alex Ovechkin scored his 787th career goal, passing Gordie Howe for the most tallies with a single franchise.

The Capitals were ready and prepared for the accomplishment, firing off a tribute video in the second period during the next TV timeout.

It started with Alex Ovechkin’s introductory press conference in the NHL.

“I have a dream to play in NHL,” Ovechkin said then. “It’s good city, good people. I’m looking forward to meet my fans. I try to play good.”

Boy, has he. Ovechkin now sits 14 goals away from 800 and 107 tallies away from Wayne Gretzky’s all-time record.

After the video played, Capital One Arena gave Ovi a massive standing ovation. On TV, Ovechkin appeared emotional as he waved back to the crowd.

One of the fans in attendance, Capitals owner Ted Leonsis, took a photo of the moment from his suite. He is arguably the reason why this moment happened, hitching the Capitals’ wagon to Ovechkin, giving him long-term congrats, and building a winning franchise around him.

“Most goals ever with the same team,” Leonsis said. “How blessed are we? Thank you Alex.”

Nastya Ovechkina took a video from her seats. She brought the couple’s two sons, Sergei and Ilya, to the game.

