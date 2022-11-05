Capitals redesign jumbotron so it looks like original MCI Center purple board

The Washington Capitals are going all out on the first night they’re wearing their Reverse Retro 2.0 jerseys.

Earlier in the evening, Darcy Kuemper revealed his surprise Godzilla mask honoring Olie Kolzig. Around the rink, things will look a little bit different too.

For instance, the team’s jumbotron will have a completely different design.

Tonight’s retro scoreboard is fantastic! pic.twitter.com/V8opFbXH84 — John Walton (@JohnWaltonPxP) November 5, 2022

The retro jumbotron is based on the original purple design of the MCI Center board. It’s also inspired by the 25th anniversary of Capital One Arena.

Personally, my favorite part is that it utilizes an analog numbers font.

Puck drop between the Coyotes and Capitals is a little after 7 pm.