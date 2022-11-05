Capitals redesign jumbotron so it looks like original MCI Center purple board

The Washington Capitals are going all out on the first night they’re wearing their Reverse Retro 2.0 jerseys.
Earlier in the evening, Darcy Kuemper revealed his surprise Godzilla mask honoring Olie Kolzig. Around the rink, things will look a little bit different too.
For instance, the team’s jumbotron will have a completely different design.
Tonight’s retro scoreboard is fantastic! pic.twitter.com/V8opFbXH84
— John Walton (@JohnWaltonPxP) November 5, 2022
The retro jumbotron is based on the original purple design of the MCI Center board. It’s also inspired by the 25th anniversary of Capital One Arena.
.@CapitalOneArena goin' retro pic.twitter.com/ku4xZ8Ik4k
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) November 5, 2022
Personally, my favorite part is that it utilizes an analog numbers font.
Puck drop between the Coyotes and Capitals is a little after 7 pm.
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On