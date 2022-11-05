Darcy Kuemper to wear Godzilla mask in honor of Olie Kolzig on Reverse Retro night

Darcy Kumper had recently been wearing-in a special Reverse Retro mask during practice that had the Screaming Eagle on it. That was what we assumed Kuemper would wear while the team rocked its Reverse Retro 2.0 jersey.

But in fact, he will not. He will wear something 10x cooler.

The Capitals revealed photos of a special tribute mask Kuemper will wear hours ahead of puck drop on Reverse Retro night. Kuemper will honor Olie Kolzig by putting his own spin on Olie’s Godzilla mask that the legendary goaltender wore during the Caps’ 1998 Stanley Cup Final run.

Darcy's mask homage to Olie tonight is literal Godzilla breathing fire levels of perfection 🔥🦖 pic.twitter.com/yCBFgPB4VO — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) November 5, 2022

The mask features Godzilla breathing fire at the top and Kuemper’s number 35 with lizard scales on the chin. Two Screaming Eagle logos are painted on the chin behind lightning bolts. On Kolzig’s original mask, he had Zilla on the bottom. The copper stars from the Screaming Eagle logo are overlaid on the sides.

The Capitals posted video of Kuemper in the mask.

this mask is an absolute stunner https://t.co/yCKCYjpyMB pic.twitter.com/Rzf1kyMoex — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) November 5, 2022

Kolzig later responded to the bucket on Twitter saying, “Soo cool. Thanks for the tribute Darcy Kuemper!”

Soo cool. Thanks for the tribute Darcy Kuemper!@Capitals https://t.co/ccvvKG63Ds — Olaf Kolzig (@OlafKolzig) November 5, 2022

Saturday will mark the first time the Capitals wear their new Reverse Retro 2.0 jerseys.

Headline photos courtesy of the Capitals