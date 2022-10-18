Capitals wear Reverse Retro 2.0 themed black gear during practice, Darcy Kuemper debuts new Screaming Eagle mask

After a very successful launch of the Reverse Retro line in 2020, the NHL is aligning again with Adidas to bring the second version of the program back for the 2022-23 season.

We’ve known for quite some time now that the Capitals’ new design would again feature the very popular Screagle logo, but with a new color palette reminiscent of the team’s jerseys that they wore from the mid-1990s to the mid-2000s.

Tuesday, the Caps broke out some of the gear they will wear with those jerseys at practice.

Here are Matt Irwin and Joe Snively modeling the skaters’ black gear. #Caps pic.twitter.com/pQJOPsy39e — Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) October 18, 2022

Goaltender Darcy Kuemper was the true star of the practice though as he debuted his new mask and pads with the full black, blue, and copper color scheme.

Darcy Kuemper rocking the Caps’ new reverse retro gear in practice today. The jerseys will have a different look than years past, appears they will in fact be black and gold. pic.twitter.com/CjEWVeOvio — Matt Weyrich (@ByMattWeyrich) October 18, 2022

Kuemper already has the Screaming Eagle logo on his normal mask but tweaked the colors some on this new bucket.

Here’s a closeup of the screaming eagle on Kuemper’s new mask. #Caps pic.twitter.com/FRy2aigptN — Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) October 18, 2022

Both the mask and pads match the matte look that Kuemper has decided to go with for this year. His pads in both sets of gear for the season also feature a zigzagging design akin to the Capitals’ alternate Weagle logo.

So, we have confirmation that the #Caps’ Reverse Retro uniform will be black. Players are wearing black helmets, gloves and pants in practice today. Darcy Kuemper has a new mask, pads and gloves to match. pic.twitter.com/xWp1U1ORUq — Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) October 18, 2022

Back in August, Fanatics accidentally leaked several teams’ upcoming Reverse Retro design themes when they posted “special edition” shirts on their site. The Capitals’ shirts were black.

Before that, in April, professional designer and friend of the blog, Lucas Daitchman, tweeted that he learned of the Capitals’ RR 2.0 design and posted a comp of what it may look like. According to his reporting, the Capitals would wear a black jersey with the Screaming Eagle logo. While RMNB is unable to confirm his report, all evidence presented since then seems to be pointing that way.

Headline photo via @Tarik_ElBashir/Twitter