Leaked shirt suggests Capitals’ Reverse Retro 2.0 design will be black Screaming Eagle jersey

After a successful launch in 2020, the NHL is teaming up with Adidas again to release version two of its Reverse Retro line this fall.

The Washington Capitals’ first RR design was based off SME Branding’s redesign of its logo in the mid-90s. The Capitals put its Screaming Eagle logo on a red jersey, combining design features old and new.

For RR 2.0, all signs point to the Washington Capitals returning to its popular Screagle, but with a different color palette.

Tuesday, Fanatics made an *oopsie* and posted “special edition” shirts that appeared to feature teams’ new Reverse Retro designs and themes.

Looks like Fanatics has accidentally leaked several of the new Reverse Retro 2.0 jersey themes for this upcoming season 👀 pic.twitter.com/y59ZavtvJ1 — Gino Hard (@Ginohard_) August 24, 2022

Sportslogos.net put together a collage of 27 of the 32 teams’ leaked tees.

Update on our #NHL #ReverseRetro story from last night, after our post went up another 20+ designers went up on the NHLShop before they were all pulled… fortunately, screengabs live forever! Check 'em all out in the pic, read my thoughts here: https://t.co/XiLWuFTZCJ pic.twitter.com/8PAhh87buL — Chris Creamer (@sportslogosnet) August 24, 2022

The Capitals’ “special edition” shirt was black and featured the Screagle with powder blue Washington Capitals lettering. The design combined colors from the team’s black Capitol Dome jersey and the Screagle home and aways. During the first Reverse Retro line, Fanatics-designed merch was designated “special edition” to differentiate from official Adidas-made Reverse Retro gear.

In April, professional designer and friend of the blog, Lucas Daitchman, tweeted that he learned of the Capitals’ RR 2.0 design and posted a comp of what it may look like. While RMNB was unable to confirm, the Fanatics’ leak seems to further buttress Daitchman’s reporting of a black Screagle jersey.

The move makes a lot of sense. The Capitals had the top-selling Reverse Retro jersey in 2020. The jerseys sold out in minutes online after their release on Shop.NHL.com. NHL players voted the design the fifth-best in the NHL. In a RMNB poll, Capitals fans voted the Screaming Eagle to be the most popular logo from the Alex Ovechkin Era in DC.

The Capitals may have as many as five different jersey designs next season. Already locked into wearing their red home, white aways, and blue W alts, the Capitals may also have a unique jersey for their February 2023 Stadium Series game against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Start saving now!

Note: The headline image is a manipulated photo of a rookie season Alex Ovechkin replica jersey.