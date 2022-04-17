Rumor: Capitals to rock Screaming Eagle jerseys in black for next season’s Reverse Retro revival

Jersey concept designer Lucas Daitchman is reporting that the Washington Capitals will be returning to their Screaming Eagle logo for next season’s revival of the Reverse Retro line. Daitchman created what he believed the jersey may look like, which combines the color schemes from the team’s black Capitol Dome away jersey and its blue Screaming Eagle away jersey from the 90s and 00s.

“I was told by the same source that tipped me off about the 2020-21 jerseys that the Reverse Retro next year will be ‘a black screaming eagle, with the color scheme they wore in the 90s,'” Daitchman said to RMNB in an interview.

While RMNB independently learned of the Screaming Eagle jersey and its Reverse Retro design in 2020 from our own source, we could not confirm Lucas’s report for next season’s design.

I’ve confirmed with my #ALLCAPS source that Washington will be releasing a black screaming eagle jersey for next year’s Reverse Retro program! You can get an idea of the level of accuracy of my mockup below: the overall concept should be solid but some details may diverge. pic.twitter.com/3pJnTiqBis — Lucas Daitchman (@ldconcepts) April 18, 2022

Daitchman stressed to RMNB that this jersey is “an idea” of what the jersey might look like and is not an exact replica.

“The overall concept should be solid, but some details may divulge,” he said.

Going back to the Screaming Eagle makes a lot of sense. The Capitals had the top-selling Reverse Retro jersey in 2020, which featured the iconic eagle logo in red. The jerseys sold out in minutes online after their release on Shop.NHL.com. NHL players voted the Capitals Screagle design the fifth-best in the NHL. (You can see all the designs from the Reverse Retro 2020 line here.) In a RMNB poll, Capitals fans voted the Screaming Eagle to be the most popular logo from the Alex Ovechkin Era in DC.

Rumors surfaced this season that the Reverse Retro line would return for the 2022-23 campaign. That news was eventually confirmed by The Athletic. Sean Shapiro reported that the designs will be different than the initial round of Reverse Retros. He also says that NHL executives were a fan of how things went in 2021 and hope that the program continues into the future.

The Capitals will wear up to five different jersey designs next season. They are already locked in to wearing their red home and white away sweaters and their blue W alternatives next season. The team will then have this new Reverse Retro design and a potential unique Stadium Series design for their February 2023 game against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Photo: @ldconcepts